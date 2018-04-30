Deputies: 50-year-old sex offender wanted for failure to registe - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Deputies: 50-year-old sex offender wanted for failure to register change of address

HAMILTON COUNTY, OH (FOX19) -

Hamilton County authorities are searching for a sex offender.

Reavie Jones, 50, is a convicted sex offender wanted by deputies for a failure to register a change of address. Jones is also wanted on a probation violation.

 Those with information regarding this case should call 513-946-5388 or 513-352-3040.

