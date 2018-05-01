Judge holds hearing in case of cyberstalking of Ohio sheriff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge plans to hear arguments for and against allowing a man to withdraw his guilty plea to a charge of harassing an Ohio sheriff for nearly 20 years via letters, emails and websites.

U.S. District Judge Michael Watson has scheduled a Tuesday hearing for Columbus resident William Young.

A criminal affidavit filed last year says the harassment began in 1999 when Young was arrested by Russell Martin, who was a Delaware County deputy and is now the county sheriff.

Young pleaded guilty in federal court earlier this year to a charge of cyberstalking.

He now wants a trial, saying he was surprised to learn he was facing up to five years in prison even after pleading guilty.

The government says Young waited too long to withdraw the plea.

