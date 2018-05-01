Body that washed ashore along Lake Erie is ID'd as Ohio man - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Body that washed ashore along Lake Erie is ID'd as Ohio man

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a body that washed ashore along Lake Erie has been identified as a northeastern Ohio man who had been missing for weeks.

The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh) County coroner's office says it hasn't yet determined the cause and manner of death for 58-year-old Steven Dreyer, of Willoughby Hills, but found no sign of foul play.

The body was found April 4 east of Geneva-On-The-Lake.

Dreyer had been reported missing in January after taking his son to school but not showing up for work. Police found his car at a park, with the keys in the ignition and his wallet on the seat.

