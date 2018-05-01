Body that washed ashore along Lake Erie is ID'd as Ohio man

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a body that washed ashore along Lake Erie has been identified as a northeastern Ohio man who had been missing for weeks.
The Ashtabula (ash-tuh-BYOO'-luh) County coroner's office says it hasn't yet determined the cause and manner of death for 58-year-old Steven Dreyer, of Willoughby Hills, but found no sign of foul play.
The body was found April 4 east of Geneva-On-The-Lake.
Dreyer had been reported missing in January after taking his son to school but not showing up for work. Police found his car at a park, with the keys in the ignition and his wallet on the seat.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hamilton County authorities are searching for a sex offender.Full Story >
Hamilton County authorities are searching for a sex offender.Full Story >
Homers by Manny Pina and Lorenzo Cain ended the Milwaukee Brewers' historically bad slump, and Domingo Santana doubled home the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning Monday night for a 6-5 victory over the...Full Story >
Homers by Manny Pina and Lorenzo Cain ended the Milwaukee Brewers' historically bad slump, and Domingo Santana doubled home the go-ahead runs in the seventh inning Monday night for a 6-5 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.Full Story >
A man with ties to Three Doors Down is in jail facing assault and unlawful restraint charges.Full Story >
A man with ties to Three Doors Down is in jail facing assault and unlawful restraint charges.?Full Story >
Officers involved in a recent Erlanger shooting have been identified.Full Story >
Officers involved in a recent Erlanger shooting have been identified.Full Story >