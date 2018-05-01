Autopsy: Boy who hid in dryer died of electrocution

Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.Full Story >
Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.Full Story >
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.Full Story >
A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.Full Story >
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.Full Story >
After traveling through Mexico under the Trump administration's watchful eye, nearly 200 Central American migrants attempting to seek asylum in the United States were stopped when border inspectors said a crossing facility didn't have enough space.Full Story >
The porn actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.Full Story >
The porn actress alleging an affair with President Donald Trump is escalating her legal fight, suing the president for defamation.Full Story >
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.Full Story >
The 10-year-old was electrocuted Friday night while playing hide-and-seek with his younger brother.Full Story >