1st woman statue on public property in city to be unveiled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The first statue of a woman on public property in a Kentucky city will be unveiled on Mother's Day.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports "Katsina" will be in the Lexington Women's Recognition Garden at Wellington Park and will be revealed during a ceremony on May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The statue will be the first artwork installed after the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights called for more works depicting and honoring women.

Victoria Meyer, who is chair of the garden, says organizers wanted something that represented all ethnicities and occupations.

