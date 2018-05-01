Evicted mother accused of abandoning children in filthy apartment

The children are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services. (Source: Houston Police Department/KTRK/CNN)

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) – Police are searching for a Texas mother after her two young children were discovered alone inside an apartment the woman had been evicted from weeks earlier.

Kerri Green, 22, is charged with child abandonment and has a warrant out for her arrest.

According to court documents, the mother was evicted from an apartment at Houston’s Yorkshire Village Apartments in March.

Last week, when the apartment manager was checking to make sure the unit was vacant, she found Green’s infant daughter and 2-year-old son inside.

The children were wrapped tightly in blankets in the same crib, and police noted the apartment was hot, with trash all over the floor.

The 10-month-old girl was covered in vomit and dry mucus, while the 2-year-old boy was not responsive to voices or touch. Officers say the boy appeared to be the same size as the much younger girl.

In the two hours police were on the scene, Green didn’t return.

Neighbors are grateful the manager found the children in time and think their mother should face some consequences.

"They're so defenseless. They look up to you. They need you. She's a monster. She doesn't deserve to have kids,” neighbor Ana Lopez said.

The children were taken to the hospital. They are now in foster care and doing well, according to Child Protective Services.

Police are still looking for Green.

Copyright 2018 KTRK, Houston Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.