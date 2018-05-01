Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' musical lead Tony nods - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Tina Fey's 'Mean Girls,' 'SpongeBob' musical lead Tony nods

(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "SpongeBob SquarePants," in New York.
(Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a scene from the production of"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," in New York. (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a scene from the production of"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," in New York.
(Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "Mean Girls," in New York. (Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP). This image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows a performance of "Mean Girls," in New York.

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Tina Fey's musical "Mean Girls," which she adapted from her much-beloved and oft-quoted 2004 high school comedy movie, and the goofy undersea adaptation from the cartoon "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical" lead the Tony Award nominations with dozen nods each.

A British revival of "Angels in America," Tony Kushner's monumental, two-part drama about AIDS, life and love during the 1980s, grabbed 11 nominations - the most for any play - 25 years after it first appeared on Broadway. The shimmering, grown-up musical "The Band's Visit" also earned 11 nods.

J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" franchise extended its magical touch to Broadway, with a two-part stage play featuring the bespectacled wizard earning 10 nominations, as did a revival of "My Fair Lady."

Best new musical category is filled by "The Band's Visit," ''Frozen," ''Mean Girls" and "SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical." Those musicals that failed to make the cut were the Hal Prince revue "Prince of Broadway," the Jimmy Buffet musical "Escape to Margaritaville" and "Summer," about disco diva Donna Summer.

The two-part "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," which picks up 19 years from where Rowling's last novel left off and portrays Potter and his friends as grown-ups, won nine Olivier Awards in London before coming to America and bewitching critics and audiences alike. It now will face "The Children," ''Farinelli and The King," ''Junk" and "Latin History for Morons" for best new play.

Best male acting nominations for a play include Denzel Washington, starring in a revival of Eugene O'Neill's epic "The Iceman Cometh." The 2010 Tony winner for "Fences" will have to face-off against Andrew Garfield in "Angels in America," Tom Hollander of "Travesties," Jamie Parker of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and Mark Rylance in "Farinelli and The King."

Amy Schumer, who made her Broadway debut in Steve Martin's comedy "Meteor Shower," won a nomination for best actress in a play. Others in the category include Glenda Jackson from "Edward Albee's Three Tall Women," Condola Rashad in "Saint Joan" and Lauren Ridloff in "Children of a Lesser God."

"Carousel," ''My Fair Lady" and "Once on This Island" make up the best musical revival category, mostly because they're only eligible nominees.

The best play revival category is filled by "Angels in America," ''Three Tall Women," ''Lobby Hero," ''Travesties" and "The Iceman Cometh."

Bruce Springsteen, whose solo show mixes songs and stories from his best-selling memoir "Born to Run" and has been banking over $2 million each week he's onstage, will be granted a special, non-competitive Tony, along with John Leguizamo for "Latin History for Morons."

Plenty of nominations don't necessarily lead to actual wins on Tony night. While "Hamilton" was nominated for 16 awards in 2016 and went on to win 11, just last year "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" earned a leading 12 nominations but got just two technical awards on the big night.

___

Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-01 13:33:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    Full Story >

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    Full Story >

  • Dry conditions, strong winds worry firefighters in Arizona

    Dry conditions, strong winds worry firefighters in Arizona

    Monday, April 30 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-30 22:08:44 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-05-01 13:33:31 GMT
    (Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP). This April 29, 2018, photo provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows a wildfire burning in north-central Arizona. The wildfire has grown and firefighters expect...(Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management via AP). This April 29, 2018, photo provided by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management shows a wildfire burning in north-central Arizona. The wildfire has grown and firefighters expect...
    A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.Full Story >
    A raging wildfire in north-central Arizona continues to grow and has burned an unknown number of structures.Full Story >

  • Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:19:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-05-01 13:32:54 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.Full Story >
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly