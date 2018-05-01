New restaurant coming to The Banks

A new restaurant will soon fill the vacant space at The Banks that used to be the home of Crave.

Galla Park, a contemporary American cuisine restaurant with an upscale flair, is set to open this summer.

The venture's owner, Peerless Management, also operates several other restaurants in the area, including Jekyll.

Galla Park will be just the latest business to open up at The Banks, which has seen a surge in new tenants recently.

AC Hotels and Condado Taco are two of the newest faces at the site. Crave closed in 2016.

It was one of the original restaurants at The Banks.

