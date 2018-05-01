Covington police investigate shooting at City Heights Housing Complex

Covington police respond to a report of a shooting at City Heights Housing Complex early Tuesday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

Covington police are investigating a shooting reported at City Heights Housing Complex early Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

Officers responded to multiple callers who dialed 911 when shots rang out just after 12:30 a.m.

One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said.

Further details were not immediately released.

FOX19 NOW remains at the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.