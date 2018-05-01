Rollover crash closes I-275 overnight

A vehicle was found on its side in an accident reported on Interstate 275 near Ohio 32 late Monday. (FOX19 NOW/Mike Buckingham

A rollover crash closed Interstate 275 near Ohio 32 overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the highway about 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Patrol dispatchers referred requests for more information to a supervisor who will not be available until later this morning.

Dispatchers in both Hamilton and Clermont counties also said they had no details to provide.

