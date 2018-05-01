Students to take part in prom night crash simulator

The Monroe High School tragedy is on the forefront of so many minds, especially for parents who have teens heading to prom in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, students in the Colerain Township area will receive a real-life reality check about the dangers and responsibility of getting behind the wheel.

Northwest High School is hosting a prom night crash simulator for the district's Junior and Senior class students.

Township police will simulate a crash scene and real-life emergency response by Colerain Fire Department.

Students will witness four classmates acting in the roles of driver and passengers injured in a prom night crash.

A mock trial of the driver will even be held.

The idea of the exercise is to encourage students not to speed, drink and drive or drive distracted by showing them the potential consequences of these actions as well as the responsibility they have while driving friends around in their car.

The goal is for these students to make wise decisions on prom night and prevent another tragedy here in the Tri-State.

The demonstration begins at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.