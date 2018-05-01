Police: Man dies during arrest in Latonia

Police are investigating after a man died during an arrest in Latonia Tuesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)

Police have a car towed as they investigate a death in custody Tuesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)

A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

State police and Covington police have been out investigating along 43rd Street near Winston Avenue since at least 6:30 a.m.

They are blocking 43rd Street until further notice.

"Officers with the Covington Police Department were attempting to affect an arrest, following a traffic stop, on an individual that died during the arrest," wrote Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk in a prepared statement.

"At this time the investigation is in the preliminary stages and information will be provided as it becomes available."

Covington police referred questions to the police chief who then referred reporters to Loudermilk.

This vehicle is involved in the investigation and about to be towed away @fox19 pic.twitter.com/lxxUEFfCoR — Sara Celi (@SaraGCeli) May 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.