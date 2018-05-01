Police: 29-year-old man dies during arrest in Covington

Police are investigating after a man died during an arrest in Latonia Tuesday morning. (FOX19 NOW/Sara Celi)

Kentucky State Police are investigating what happened before a man died in Covington Police custody Wednesday morning.

Robert Ennis, 29, of Cincinnati, was driving near the Kroger on Decoursey Avenue when police stopped his vehicle around 6:30 a.m.

Ennis experienced "some type of medical distress" shortly after an officer placed him under arrest, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Charles Loudermilk.

"I don’t know what the cause of the arrest would have been or the altercation that ensued between the arrest and the traffic stop," Loudermilk said.

No guns were fired during the incident, according to state police.

Officials said arresting officers did provide first aid to Ennis and called for a medic.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday morning to determine his cause of death.

KSP is reviewing body camera footage as part of the ongoing investigation.

