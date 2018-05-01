Georgia politician points shotgun at teen in polarizing gubernatorial ad

Roy Moore and his attorneys held a news conference Monday, his first since losing the state's special U.S. Senate seat election in December, to announce a lawsuit claiming defamation and political conspiracy.Full Story >
U.S. border inspectors allowed some of the Central American asylum-seekers to enter the country for processing, ending a brief impasse over lack of space.Full Story >
New York Times reports that special counsel has given Trump's lawyers a list of almost four dozen questions.Full Story >
White House chief of staff dismisses as "total BS" a report that he called Trump an idiot.Full Story >
