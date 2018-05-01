Georgia politician points shotgun at teen in polarizing gubernat - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Georgia politician points shotgun at teen in polarizing gubernatorial ad

Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State, announced his intent for higher office with pro-gun ad. (Source: Brian Kemp) Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State, announced his intent for higher office with pro-gun ad. (Source: Brian Kemp)

(RNN) -  A Georgia gubernatorial candidate has caused a frenzy with a new political ad which shows him pointing a gun at a teen.

The ad shows Brian Kemp, Georgia's Secretary of State, pointing a shotgun at a teen who the ad, said is interested in dating one of Kemp's daughters. 

Kemp introduces the young man sitting to the left of him in what appears to be a living room filled with guns. 

“This is Jake, a young man interested in one of my daughters,” said Kemp with a cloth in his right hand and a "broken" shotgun on his lap.

Kemp then lets Jake outline his platform for governor which includes, making Georgia "number one for small business" and "capping government spending."

“Two things if you’re going to date one of my daughters?” Kemp asks Jake.

“Respect and a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment, sir,” Jake said.

“We’re going to get along just fine," Kemp finishes.

Since its release this week, the ad has been viewed more than 250,000 times. It was also welcomed with both support and disdain.

“Since when is it okay for an adult to hold a weapon on a minor, ever?  Are you crazy?  Point your gun at the ground at all times. You don't look strong or tough,” said one commenter on YouTube.

Another asked, “What sort of idiot is this guy?”

But Kemp did have a few supporters. One person said the ad was “a winner.”

“You got our vote,” said another supporter.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

