Release of auditor's review of Ohio e-school delayed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Auditor Dave Yost's office says release of an audit of the state's then-largest online charter school has been delayed.

Spokesman Ben Marrison said the office won't release the review of the now-shuttered Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow on Tuesday as it had announced last week.

Marrison said attention brought on by an Associated Press report of whistleblower claims of intentional attendance inflation at the school are not the reason for the delay.

He said the office has received additional information about money used in an ECOT advertising campaign attacking Ohio's effort to have the school repay $60 million for overstated attendance and that data had to be incorporated. A new release date wasn't set.

ECOT, once among the largest e-schools in the nation, closed in January amid financial difficulties.

