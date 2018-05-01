Ohio submits Medicaid work requirement for federal approval

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say most Ohioans covered under Medicaid expansion will remain insured without changes under new work requirements submitted to the federal government for approval.
A Medicaid waiver submitted Monday details Ohio's plan for imposing a work and community engagement requirement lawmakers passed last summer. It requires Medicaid expansion enrollees to work unless they're over age 55, a student, seeking substance abuse treatment or have serious physical or mental health issues
Greg Moody leads Republican Gov. John Kasich's (KAY'-siks) Office of Health Transformation. He said only about 36,000 Ohioans - or 5 percent of expansion enrollees - will need to find work to keep insurance under the proposal. Most of the 700,000 Ohioans covered under the expansion already are employed.
The waiver approval process could take two to three years.
