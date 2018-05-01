Kentucky State Police probing death during arrest

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police are investigating the case of a person who died while being arrested by the Covington Police Department.
Kentucky State Police Spokesman Trooper Charles Loudermilk tells news outlets the death happened during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. Loudermilk says a gun wasn't used during the arrest and that the person died as Covington Police arrested them. The person's name hasn't been released.
The Covington Police Department says in a statement that the department requested state police investigate the death.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
