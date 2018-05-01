US warns liquid nicotine packets resemble juice boxes, candy

The maker of the much-debated e-cigarette brand Juul says it will spend $30 million to try to keep its products from underage users.

The maker of the much-debated e-cigarette brand Juul says it will spend $30 million to try to keep its products from underage users.

(Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol...

(Courtesy of Juul Labs via AP). This image provided by Juul Labs on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 shows the company's e-cigarette device. On Tuesday, federal health officials announced a nationwide crackdown on underage use of a popular e-cigarette brand fol...

(FDA via AP). This image provided by the Food and Drug Administration shows an e-liquid nicotine. The US Food and Drug Administration issued warnings Tuesda to more than a dozen makers of liquid nicotine for the packaging their vaping formula.

By MATTHEW PERRONE

AP Health Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Federal health authorities are issuing warnings to makers of liquid nicotine whose packaging resembles children's juice boxes, candies and cookies.

The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday the packaging practice is illegal for vaping formulas. The agency says children could mistakenly drink the liquids, which are intended for use in e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Exposure to nicotine can cause seizures, coma and heart failure in children.

The warning letters were sent to more than a dozen companies. Some of the packages look like juice boxes, Warhead candies and Nilla Wafers.

The action comes one week after the FDA disclosed a nationwide crackdown on underage sales of Juul e-cigarettes, which have become popular among some teenagers as a way to vape at school and in public.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.