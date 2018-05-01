School to give radio experience to some students with autism

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A new fellowship program at Western Kentucky University aims to prepare students with autism to enter the workforce by providing broadcasting experience.
The David Brinkley Student Employment Fellowship Program will provide two positions to students with the goal of transitioning them to part-time WKYU-FM Public Broadcasting employees. Director of WKYU-FM Public Broadcasting David Brinkley tells The Bowling Green Daily News the fellowship is meant to address a need to help students with autism transition into careers.
Brinkley says the fellowship isn't limited to broadcasting majors and will give fellows experience with every aspect of the station.
Fellows will be picked from a support group at the Suzanne Vitale Clinical Education Complex aimed toward students with autism. The program is a partnership between the station and complex.
