U.S. Border Patrol finds live tiger cub stuffed in a duffel bag

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a 3-to-4-month-old tiger cub stuffed in a black duffel bag. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

(RNN) – The U.S. Border Patrol sees some interesting things while working the dividing line between Texas and Mexico.

On Monday, agents found a 3-to-4-month-old tiger cub stuffed in a black duffel bag.

The baby big cat was abandoned when three people attempting to enter the United States illegally were intercepted at the border and fled back to Mexico.

The cub has been turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.