Fire alert issued for Tri-State Tuesday

Dry, windy conditions have prompted a fire alert from the National Weather Service.

Most of the Tri-State will see heightened fire concerns Tuesday.

NWS issues fire warnings when a combination of strong winds and low humidity make for more hazardous conditions in the case of a fire.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, weather officials said.

Outdoor burning is not recommended and any scheduled burns should be postponed.

The NWS says the increased fire concerns are for Southeast Indiana, Northeast Kentucky, Northern Kentucky, South Central Ohio and Southwest Ohio.

