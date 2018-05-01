Kentucky man charged in death of his 3-month-old son - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kentucky man charged in death of his 3-month-old son

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of causing the death of his 3-month-old son.

Twenty-two-year-old Austin L. Haaff was charged with murder Monday in the death of Collin Lee Haaff. News outlets cite a Daviess County Sheriff's Department arrest citation and dispatch report that says the case began April 20 when authorities responded to reports of a child not breathing. Reports say deputies performed CPR on Collin and noticed discoloration on his head, neck, shoulders and back. Haaff reportedly told deputies Collin had been sick.

Reports say deputies notified detectives about Haaff's "odd" behavior, the marks and that Haaff waited five minutes to call police when he noticed Collin wasn't breathing. Collin died last week. Reports say Collin died of "pediatric abusive head trauma," with injuries including fractured ribs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

