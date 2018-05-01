Kentucky man charged in death of his 3-month-old son

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man is accused of causing the death of his 3-month-old son.
Twenty-two-year-old Austin L. Haaff was charged with murder Monday in the death of Collin Lee Haaff. News outlets cite a Daviess County Sheriff's Department arrest citation and dispatch report that says the case began April 20 when authorities responded to reports of a child not breathing. Reports say deputies performed CPR on Collin and noticed discoloration on his head, neck, shoulders and back. Haaff reportedly told deputies Collin had been sick.
Reports say deputies notified detectives about Haaff's "odd" behavior, the marks and that Haaff waited five minutes to call police when he noticed Collin wasn't breathing. Collin died last week. Reports say Collin died of "pediatric abusive head trauma," with injuries including fractured ribs.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dry, windy conditions have prompted a fire alert from the National Weather Service.Full Story >
Dry, windy conditions have prompted a fire alert from the National Weather Service.Full Story >
The Colerain Township Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.Full Story >
The Colerain Township Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.Full Story >
A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.Full Story >
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.Full Story >
Covington police are investigating a shooting reported at City Heights Housing Complex early Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. Officers responded to multiple callers who dialed 911 when shots rang out just after 12:30 a.m. One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said. Further details were not immediately released. FOX19 NOW remains at the scene and will continue to update this story. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >
Covington police are investigating a shooting reported at City Heights Housing Complex early Tuesday, according to Kenton County dispatchers. Officers responded to multiple callers who dialed 911 when shots rang out just after 12:30 a.m. One person was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, dispatchers said. Further details were not immediately released. FOX19 NOW remains at the scene and will continue to update this story. Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.Full Story >