Colerain police looking for vehicle in fatal hit-skip

Colerain Township police are looking for a vehicle that looks similar to the pictured vehicle. The car pictured is not the car involved.

The Colerain Township Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a vehicle that left the scene of an accident.

Police say the fatal hit-skip happened at 7992 Cheviot Road on Sunday, April 22, around 3 a.m.

The vehicle struck a man walking in the northbound lane on Cheviot Road, police said. The victim later passed away at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police said they are confident the vehicle is a gray or silver colored 1997 to 2001 Toyota Camry. It is missing a passenger mirror, right front headlight assembly, right bumper in front of the wheel well, and may have hood damage that might have gone up to windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or Colerain Police Department's Traffic Safety at (513) 321 -COPS.

