Multiple deer spotted walking with arrows stuck in face, neck

The Oregon Hunter's Association reward has grown to $2,600 for whoever shot at least two, possibly three deer with arrows that are still in them as they walk around southern Oregon. (Source: CNN)

(RNN) - Oregon Central Point Fish and Wildlife Troopers were called on Friday to investigate after a live deer had been shot with an arrow that was still stuck in its body.

Officials said they initially responded to investigate and possibly tranquilize the deer to be able to remove the arrow.

Later that evening officials said they actually discovered two deer that had arrows protruding from them.

The injuries to the deer did not appear to be life threatening.

Officials said they have now received information on sightings of a third deer with an arrow stuck inside it.

Rewards offered by the Oregon Hunters Association’s Turn In Poachers (TIP) Reward Fund, OHA’s Rogue Valley Chapter, Dewclaw Archery and Ashland Archery have brought the reward to $2,600 for information leading to... https://t.co/BpK564U5uq — Oregon Hunters Assoc (@Oregon_Hunters) April 30, 2018

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact either the TIP hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or the Oregon State Police dispatch at 541-776-6111.

The Oregon Hunters Association’s Facebook page outlined information for donations and how reward money is allocated.

The reward for information on the poaching of deer had increased to $2,600, as of Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.