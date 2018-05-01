Multiple deer spotted walking with arrows stuck in face, neck

The Oregon Hunter's Association's reward has grown to $2,600 for information leading to the person who shot at least three deer with arrows that were stuck in them as they walked around southern Oregon.Full Story >
The Oregon Hunter's Association's reward has grown to $2,600 for information leading to the person who shot at least three deer with arrows that were stuck in them as they walked around southern Oregon.Full Story >
Doc Jon, a photographer, recently captured images of an osprey with a fresh kill flying hundreds of feet in the air in Florida's gulf coast.Full Story >
Doc Jon, a photographer, recently captured images of an osprey with a fresh kill flying hundreds of feet in the air in Florida's gulf coast.Full Story >
A Texas deputy constable proved he's fleet of foot while facing down an agile cow that had a beef with motorists along a rural road.Full Story >
A Texas deputy constable proved he's fleet of foot while facing down an agile cow that had a beef with motorists along a rural road.Full Story >