'Deadpool' actor trolls 'The Avengers' on Twitter - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Deadpool' actor trolls 'The Avengers' on Twitter

The Ryan Reynolds post includes a picture showing a ‘rejection letter’ Deadpool received from Tony Stark/Iron Man. (Source: Marco Ugarte/AP) The Ryan Reynolds post includes a picture showing a ‘rejection letter’ Deadpool received from Tony Stark/Iron Man. (Source: Marco Ugarte/AP)

(RNN) – Give “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds his props, he rarely misses a chance to promote himself even when saluting (or is that trolling?) another movie franchise.

After “Avengers: Infinity War” broke the domestic box office opening weekend record by taking in $250 million, Reynolds congratulated the fellow Marvel superheroes on Twitter.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” Reynolds said.

The post includes a picture showing a rejection letter Deadpool received from Tony Stark/Iron Man. It’s on official Stark Industries letterhead, so it must be real. Right?

The letter predates Deadpool’s Hollywood success in 2016.

It says:

April 14, 2012

Re: Joining the Avengers

No.

Absolutely not.

Go bother Prof. X.

Sincerely,

Tony Stark

Professor X is the founder and leader of the X-Men, another band of superheroes.

Will we ever see Deadpool side-by-side with the Avengers?

Not anytime soon. Disney owns the rights to “The Avengers” franchise, while 20th Century Fox has official dibs on “Deadpool.”

Maybe after the Disney/Fox merger?

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-05-01 12:19:26 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:13 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:13:25 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). This combination photo shows Ashley Judd during the 2017 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on July 25, 2017, left, and Harvey Weinstein at The Weinstein Company and Netflix...
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.Full Story >
    Ashley Judd says she wants Harvey Weinstein to be "held accountable" for "illegal conduct" that caused her to lose money, status, prestige and power in her career; Weinstein denies her allegations.Full Story >

  • Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Cosby jury: Chief accuser was 'credible and compelling'

    Monday, April 30 2018 8:19 AM EDT2018-04-30 12:19:01 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:12:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File). FILE - In this April 18, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. The prosecutors who put Cosby away said Sunday, April 29, 2018, they’re confi...

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    Full Story >

    A juror on the Bill Cosby sexual assault retrial case says the comedian's own words sealed his fate.

    Full Story >

  • Father from 'Meet the Putmans' faces federal gun charge

    Father from 'Meet the Putmans' faces federal gun charge

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 7:48 AM EDT2018-05-01 11:48:53 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:12 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:12:16 GMT
    A Michigan man who appeared with his family as the central figure in the TLC show "Meet the Putmans" has been charged with illegally possessing an AR-15 rifle that was converted to operate as a machine gun.Full Story >
    A Michigan man who appeared with his family as the central figure in the TLC show "Meet the Putmans" has been charged with illegally possessing an AR-15 rifle that was converted to operate as a machine gun.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly