'Deadpool' actor trolls 'The Avengers' on Twitter

(RNN) – Give “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds his props, he rarely misses a chance to promote himself even when saluting (or is that trolling?) another movie franchise.

After “Avengers: Infinity War” broke the domestic box office opening weekend record by taking in $250 million, Reynolds congratulated the fellow Marvel superheroes on Twitter.

“From a guy who never knows when to quit, I’m glad you guys never did. Congrats #Avengers,” Reynolds said.

The post includes a picture showing a rejection letter Deadpool received from Tony Stark/Iron Man. It’s on official Stark Industries letterhead, so it must be real. Right?

The letter predates Deadpool’s Hollywood success in 2016.

It says:

April 14, 2012 Re: Joining the Avengers No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. Sincerely, Tony Stark

Professor X is the founder and leader of the X-Men, another band of superheroes.

Will we ever see Deadpool side-by-side with the Avengers?

Not anytime soon. Disney owns the rights to “The Avengers” franchise, while 20th Century Fox has official dibs on “Deadpool.”

Maybe after the Disney/Fox merger?

