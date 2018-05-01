Feds search Miamisburg property to investigate missing woman case

Law enforcement officials are on the scene in Miamisburg searching for evidence in connection to a woman who went missing in September 2017.

According to Miamisburg Police, authorities from the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit, FBI and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are searching the property in the 500 block of Miamisburg Road for evidence of 25-year-old Chelsey Coe.

Authorities are searching the property, premises and vehicles for any evidence pertaining to her whereabouts.

Six women have been reported as missing within a 35-mile radius.

The missing women include Brandy English who was last seen last year in May. Amber Whitmer is from Springfield and went missing a month later in June. Amber Flack disappeared last year in September. Melinda Miller went missing in February. Michelle Burgan was last seen in May. In September, Coe was reported missing from Miamisburg.

Police said its unclear if the cases may be connected.

