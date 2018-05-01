Cincinnati Zoo celebrates their babies all May long

Cincinnati Zoo celebrating Zoo Babies during the month of May (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo)

Cincinnati Zoo celebrating Zoo Babies during the month of May (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo)

Cincinnati Zoo celebrating Zoo Babies during the month of May (Credit: Cincinnati Zoo)

Get ready for your hearts to melt.

The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is celebrating their babies all throughout May.

The 33rd annual Zoo Babies celebration will feature everyone's favorite diva, hippo Fiona and all her baby friends.

“Baby animals are great ambassadors for their species,” said Thane Maynard, Cincinnati Zoo Director. “Fiona has inspired people all over the globe to care about hippos and their native habitat in Africa. Many critically endangered species share that habitat, so increased awareness about the importance of protecting their home helps them all.” Zoo officials said.

Some of the babies you can visit include endangered species like Kendi the eastern black rhino, and Elle the western lowland gorilla.

Visitors can also see Matthew, Miles, Pippen, and Daphne, the baby manatees being rehabbed at the zoo.

Zoo visitors can spot areas the babies can be found by looking for six-foot-tall stork signs marking their location.

The event is free with regular Zoo admission.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.