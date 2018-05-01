Murder trial delayed for Cameo nightclub shooting suspect

Cornell Beckley is facing charges including murder, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault. (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The murder trial for the surviving suspect in a Cincinnati nightclub shooting has been delayed, according to Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin.

Martin said the reason for the delay is because Cornell Beckley, 28, is accused of trying to pay off witnesses in connection to the trial. He also said that Beckley's attorney asked to be removed from the case, which was granted.

Beckley faces one count of tampering with evidence, one count of obstructing justice and four counts bribery, according to Hamilton County court documents filed last week.

The new accusations top off Beckley’s 38 charges in the Cameo club shootout that hurt 15 people and killed O’Bryan Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29.

The indictment also alleges Justin Watson, 26, tried to use cash to influence witnesses in Beckley’s murder trial. He is charged with bribery and obstructing justice.

The witnesses were paid between January and April of this year, the indictment claims.

Judge Martin said he is also considering trying Beckley on the bribery charges at the same time as the charges related to the shooting, but has not made a determination yet.

Investigators believe Beckley fired the first shots inside the East End club on March 26, 2017.

He will be in court on Monday, May 7 for a pretrial.

If convicted, he could face up to 230 years in prison.

