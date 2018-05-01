Accused butterfly bandit says she's an artist who is drawn to color

She’s a visual artist who has experience in horticulture. An abstract photographer whose work often includes close-ups of flowers, butterflies, moths and other insects.

An image on her Instagram page is a collage that in one corner shows what appears to be her face dotted with butterfly wings and flower petals.

“Save the monarchs prints available," the page announces.

When asked this week about that statement, Jaime Revis, who prefers to be called by her middle name, Brynne, responded in a text message:

“An easy way to increase populations of the monarchs, which are endangered, is to introduce their host plant, Asclepias tuberosa, to garden areas.”

Revis, 36, is the woman who police say stole a blue morpho butterfly last month from the Krohn Conservatory’s butterfly exhibit.

She declined to talk about the case, but was willing to shed light on who she is.

A Finneytown High School graduate, she attended Cincinnati State and says she has extensive experience in horticulture. She also has studied photography and environmental engineering.

Friends describe Revis as a free-spirit and “a counterculturalist.”

Revis said she has been passionate about photography since she was young, when she discovered the work of Diane Arbus – a photographer known for portraits of society’s outcasts.

But Revis says she is drawn to color.

“I often find my day-to-day life lacks color, so I create it for myself to share with others,” she said. "And I love creatures. They're incredibly interesting and spectacular."

Some photos on her Instagram page are kaleidoscope-like images. There are self-portraits and close-up shots of flowers and insects. Butterflies are a common theme.

A video posted last year, shows the orange and brown wings of an eastern comma butterfly resting on the side of a fence. Revis said she saw it while biking, “hopped off and crept close.”

A video posted April 14 appears to be from the Krohn Conservatory. It shows a butterfly perched on Revis’ shoulder.

The theft took place April 15 around 5 p.m.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, a woman, wearing a pink sleeveless shirt and gray baseball cap, step over a stone barrier, disappear behind a collection of plants, and appear to reach down.

Butterflies could be seen hovering around the room. When the suspect emerged, an employee walked up to her and talked to her. After about 10 seconds, the employee walked away. The suspect followed behind the employee. As she walked through the door, the employee unsuccessfully tried to hold it shut.

Police arrested Revis 12 days later, on April 27, at the two-family house in Springfield Township she splits with her mother.

In Revis’ apartment, Springfield Township police said they found the blue morpho butterfly from the Krohn exhibit as well as several other butterflies, also believed to be from the Krohn Conservatory. All were dead.

According to the St. Louis Zoo, the entire blue morpho life cycle, from egg to caterpillar to butterfly, lasts about 115 days. They are native to Central and South American rain forests.

Revis faces a misdemeanor theft charge. A pretrial hearing is set for May 18 in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

