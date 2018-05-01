Gun that looks like a cellphone will be featured at NRA annual meeting

In interviews, Ideal Conceal CEO Kirk Kjellberg described the product as a 380-caliber double-barrel derringer-style pistol, that when closed, looks like an everyday cellphone. (Source: Facebook)

(RNN) The National Rifle Association annual meeting will take place this week in Dallas.

More than 80,000 people are expected to ascend to the exhibit hall starting on May 4, joining over 800 exhibitors for what the NRA says will be the biggest annual meeting in the organization’s 147-year history.

Within the exhibit is the featured product center and demo area, and this year, the Ideal Conceal cellphone gun will be on display.

The handgun, developed by a company named Ideal Conceal, has been in test mode for several years.

The company describes the smartphone-like gun as a handgun that can be hidden in plain sight.

In interviews, Ideal Conceal CEO Kirk Kjellberg said the product is a 380-caliber double-barrel derringer-style pistol, that when closed, looks like an everyday cellphone.

A concept that Kjellberg said supports the purpose of the product,which is to conceal.

But, considering recent police involved shooting incidents, where police have mistaken cellphones and toy guns for real guns, some people have taken to Twitter to voice their concern.

One of the "featured products" at the NRA annual meeting is a pistol that looks like a cellphone. What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/dcsCAnOrJh — Timothy Johnson (@timothywjohnson) April 30, 2018

The Ideal Conceal cellphone pistol will retail for $500. The company has not begun shipping the cellphone pistol yet, but said shipping will be available soon, according to the company’s Facebook page.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are expected to speak at this week's meeting. According to reports, the NRA spent $30 million to aid in Trump's election to the presidency.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.