Meeting over high school mascot ends in shouting match

CINCINNATI (AP) - Tensions are flaring in an Ohio school community that's deciding whether to get rid of the high school's longtime Redskins mascot and team name.
WCPO-TV reports hundreds of people attended a raucous meeting Monday night to discuss the proposed change at Anderson High School outside of Cincinnati.
The school's athletic teams have used the Redskins name and mascot since 1936.
Those opposed to the change wore T-shirts to the meeting with the slogan, "Once a Redskin, always a Redskin."
The Greater Cincinnati Native American Coalition supports changing the name. The group's spokesman told those at the meeting that "races of people should not be mascots."
The school's branding and mascot committee will share its recommendation on the possible change with the Anderson school board.
