Kentucky governor trims properties in annual disclosure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has trimmed the number of properties he owns according to his annual financial disclosure report.
Last year Matt Bevin reported that he owned at least a $10,000 interest in 12 properties, including two homes, five rental properties and three commercial properties. But in a report filed last month , Bevin disclosed he owned just three properties: two single-family homes in Louisville and a home in Maine. None were rental properties.
Bevin also did not list Anchorage Place LLC, the company he created that owns his family's home in Louisville.
Representatives from Bevin's office did not respond to a request for comment.
Bevin also listed interest in five companies. He reported gifts of Keeneland tickets and season tickets to University of Kentucky football and basketball games.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Delta Air Lines and CVG celebrated the launch of new nonstop service to Austin, Texas with a ribbon cutting for the inaugural flight.Full Story >
Delta Air Lines and CVG celebrated the launch of new nonstop service to Austin, Texas with a ribbon cutting for the inaugural flight.Full Story >
A new resource for Tri-State mother's in need is up and running in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
A new resource for Tri-State mother's in need is up and running in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
She’s a visual artist who has experience in horticulture. An abstract photographer whose work often includes close-ups of flowers, butterflies, moths and other insects.Full Story >
She’s a visual artist who has experience in horticulture. An abstract photographer whose work often includes close-ups of flowers, butterflies, moths and other insects.Full Story >
Law enforcement officials are on the scene in Miamisburg searching for evidence in connection to woman who went missing in September 2017.Full Story >
Law enforcement officials are on the scene in Miamisburg searching for evidence in connection to woman who went missing in September 2017.Full Story >