Kentucky governor trims properties in annual disclosure

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor has trimmed the number of properties he owns according to his annual financial disclosure report.

Last year Matt Bevin reported that he owned at least a $10,000 interest in 12 properties, including two homes, five rental properties and three commercial properties. But in a report filed last month , Bevin disclosed he owned just three properties: two single-family homes in Louisville and a home in Maine. None were rental properties.

Bevin also did not list Anchorage Place LLC, the company he created that owns his family's home in Louisville.

Representatives from Bevin's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Bevin also listed interest in five companies. He reported gifts of Keeneland tickets and season tickets to University of Kentucky football and basketball games.

