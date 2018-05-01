Breast milk drop off center opens in Walnut Hills

A new resource for Tri-State mother's in need is up and running in Walnut Hills.

The Ohio Milk Bank opened its second Cincinnati area drop-off location at Union Institute and University Tuesday afternoon.

The drop off location offers free parking and easy access to freezers for mothers to drop off milk.

The donations will then be distributed to hospitals across the state to help struggling infants.

Donated milk is pasteurized, frozen and distributed by a physician prescription.

"We have found with studies human lactation is the best nutrients for these babies and the milk bank does an amazing job to match up what nutrients are needed for each of these children to make sure that the milk is especially made just for these children," Nicole Schrek with Union Institute and University said.

How you can donate:

Participate in an initial phone screening to verify eligibility.

Receive and read the Mothers' Milk Bank information packet.

Participate in a medical and lifestyle history review.

Complete a medical release form signed by the donor and healthcare provider for both the donor and baby.

Consent to and receive a comprehensive blood test to screen for HIV, HTLV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and Syphilis.

The program is run through Ohio Health out of Columbus.

For more information you can call the OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank at 614-566-0630 or email MilkBank@OhioHealth.com.

