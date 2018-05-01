Ohio man gets lengthy sentence in death of girlfriend's son

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man has been received a maximum sentence of 18 years to life in prison for the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.
Prosecutors say 23-year-old Ryan St. John, of Dayton, had been watching Brayden Ferguson in February 2017 when the toddler's mother came home and found him not breathing. He was taken to a hospital and removed from a ventilator the next day.
St. John was sentenced Tuesday in Dayton.
The Montgomery County coroner said the toddler died from severe blunt force trauma resulting in a skull fracture, brain bleeding and other injuries.
A jury found St. John guilty of murder, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault April 6
St. John's attorney wasn't immediately available for comment on Tuesday.
