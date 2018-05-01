Delta launches new nonstop service to the Lone Star State

Delta Air Lines and CVG celebrated the launch of new nonstop service to Austin, Texas with a ribbon cutting for the inaugural flight.

Delta’s new service to Austin will operate daily except Saturdays.

Flights depart Sunday through Friday at 9:45 a.m. arriving Austin at 11:30 a.m.

Returning flights depart Austin at 12:05 p.m. arriving CVG at 3:44 p.m.

Austin becomes Delta’s 36th nonstop destination from CVG

