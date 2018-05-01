Trump's ex-doctor: Trump team raided my office in 2017

President Donald Trump’s former doctor said associates of the president came to his office and took all of Trump’s medical records shortly after the election. (Source: CNN)

(CNN/RNN) – President Donald Trump’s former doctor said Trump’s former bodyguard and a top lawyer for the Trump Organization raided into his office shortly after the election.

Dr. Harold Bornstein told NBC News that on the morning of Feb. 3, 2017, Trump’s former bodyguard Keith Schiller, Trump Organization Chief Legal Officer Alan Garten and a third "large man" came to his office and took all of Trump’s medical records, which went back decades.

Schiller was the director of Oval Office operations at the White House at the time. He left the White House in September 2017.

"They must have been here for 25 or 30 minutes," Bornstein said. "It created a lot of chaos."

Bornstein described feeling "raped, frightened and sad" by the incident.

Bornstein said the raid took place days after he told The New York Times that Trump takes Propecia, a drug used by men to help with hair growth.

Trump cut ties with Bornstein after he made the comment to The Times, Bornstein said.

Bornstein told NBC News he wasn’t given a form signed by the president authorizing the release of the records – a form known as a HIPAA release. The alleged oversight would be a violation of patient privacy law.

Garten declined to comment on the story. Schiller didn’t immediately respond to NBC News' request for a comment.

On Tuesday afternoon, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said it wasn’t accurate to characterize the incident as a raid.

"As is standard operating procedure for a new president, the White House medical unit took possession of the president's medical records," Sanders said.

