Texas suing to end 'Dreamers' program once and for all - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Texas suing to end 'Dreamers' program once and for all

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against the federal government over DACA Tuesday. (Source: KXAN via CNN) Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit against the federal government over DACA Tuesday. (Source: KXAN via CNN)

By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas and six other states are suing to end once and for all a program that would protect some young immigrants from deportation.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday comes a week after a federal judge in Washington ordered the Trump administration to resume the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Immigrants under the Obama-era program are commonly referred to as "Dreamers." Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had threatened legal action for the past year if the program didn't come to a halt.

Joining Texas in the lawsuit are Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, South Carolina and West Virginia.

A federal judge in Washington called the Department of Homeland Security's rationale against the program "arbitrary and capricious." He gave the Trump administration 90 days to make a new case.

Tuesday's lawsuit joins a host of litigation related to the program that is not expected to be resolved until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Government shutdown endNational politicsMore>>

  • Rosenstein: Justice Department won't be extorted by Congress

    Rosenstein: Justice Department won't be extorted by Congress

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 4:09 PM EDT2018-05-01 20:09:42 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-05-02 01:53:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during an event at the Newseum, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Washington. Rosenstein says the Justice Department is still reviewing its policy that makes it difficult for prosecutors to ...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein speaks during an event at the Newseum, Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in Washington. Rosenstein says the Justice Department is still reviewing its policy that makes it difficult for prosecutors to ...
    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending himself following a report that some Republicans in Congress have drafted articles of impeachment against him.Full Story >
    Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is defending himself following a report that some Republicans in Congress have drafted articles of impeachment against him.Full Story >

  • Trump hails bravery of crew, passengers aboard damaged plane

    Trump hails bravery of crew, passengers aboard damaged plane

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:29 AM EDT2018-05-01 13:29:29 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:53 PM EDT2018-05-02 01:53:04 GMT
    President Donald Trump is meeting with the crew and passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight forced into an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is meeting with the crew and passengers of a Southwest Airlines flight forced into an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine exploded.Full Story >

  • Trump: Location, date for Kim meeting could be revealed soon

    Trump: Location, date for Kim meeting could be revealed soon

    Tuesday, May 1 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-05-01 18:39:15 GMT
    Tuesday, May 1 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-05-02 01:52:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Commander in Chief trophy to the U.S. Military Academy football team in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Washington.
    President Donald Trump says the date and location of his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be announced soon.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump says the date and location of his upcoming meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could be announced soon.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly