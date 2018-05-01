Meeting to reveal results of Kyle Plush death investigation canceled

The meeting to reveal results of the Kyle Plush death investigation has been canceled, council woman Amy Murray says.

Murray said that announcement came from acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney.

Prosecutor Joe Deters released a statement after serving city council with a subpoena to halt Wednesday's scheduled meeting.

“We want to review the CPD report on the Kyle Plush matter before any videos or still pictures are released. We expect the review to be completed by early next week.” Deters said.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman said Prosecutor Joe Deters served the city council with a subpoena saying no video or pictures can be released to the public regarding Kyle Plush's death.

Smitherman said Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac can't proceed with Wednesday's scheduled 9 a.m. hearing until the prosecutor's office complete's its investigation.

Investigators were supposed to present the findings during a special Law and Public Safety Committee meeting Wednesday morning.

The 16-year-old was found dead in the parking lot of Seven Hills School by his father on April 10, hours after he became pinned by the third row seat of his van.

Plush called 911 twice for help but officers never found him. A coroner's report found that he died from asphyxiation.

The Law and Public Safety Committee met Monday to discuss and announce their action plan for the 911 call center.

Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney, police officials and others said their 12-month plan includes more staff and training. The plan also includes a team to oversee hiring and training; an outside review of operations and assessing whether 12-hour shifts for dispatchers are most effective.

In light of Kyle's Plush's death, Mayor John Cranley and other elected officials have called for a review of the city's 911 center, which they say has been plagued with issues for years.

This review was tasked by City Council after concerns that there may have been issues with the receiving and transmitting of information during the Plush incident.

Wednesday, the committee was to be briefed on the Kyle Plush death investigation and possibly take action in reference to the findings.

The committee had invited the Plush family to speak at the meeting, no word if they intended to.

