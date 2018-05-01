CPS, Miami U form partnership to offer scholarships

Five young men are on their way to Miami University this fall with full scholarships thanks to a newly formed partnership between Cincinnati Public School and the university.

Ty'ron Little, Elijah Williams, Ryan Brewster, Tyre' Israel, and Moustafa Djuma have a lot to be grateful for. Through the M.O.R.E. program, which is short for Men, Organized, Respectful and Educated, these young men will continue their education.

"Ever since I could remember, I aspired to be great and the M.O.R.E. program kind of molded me and put me in the right path that I need to go to accomplish my dream, accomplish my goals," Israel said.

Israel will soon be graduating from Gamble Montessori and plans to study finance. In total for the five students, $560,000 dollars worth of tuition, room and board, and books will be funded by the university.

The M.O.R.E. program was started to support African-American male students from 4th to 12th grades. The program covers a variety of topics, including college and career awareness.

Little will be graduating from Shroder High School and plans to study strategic communications.

"I'm looking forward to making a change. I want to show them that people from our color, our generation, that we have good people. It's not just all streets and all violence and stuff like that, that they see on social media," he said.

His parents are proud of his hard work and perseverance.

"This is an opportunity that once in a lifetime and I really think he worked hard enough and deserved it. Me personally, it would have been a struggle trying to put him through school. I would have got done but it would have been a big, hard struggle," Ayanna Riley said.

Little has advice for those seeking to take the college route.

"You're not alone. Don't think that you're alone at any point in time. You have to have ambition. You have to have patience too, because everything is not going to come in one day. It's not going to happen overnight. You have to work hard for it and be patient and it will come," he said.

