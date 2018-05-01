Kanye West on 400 years of slavery: 'That sounds like a choice' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Kanye West on 400 years of slavery: 'That sounds like a choice'

Nearly 390,000 Africans were shipped to North America during the slave trade. (Source: Scott Roth/AP) Nearly 390,000 Africans were shipped to North America during the slave trade. (Source: Scott Roth/AP)

(RNN) – Another week, another Kanye West backlash.

Speaking on TMZ Live Tuesday, the Grammy-winning rap star suggested that slavery was a choice.

"When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years,” West repeated.

“That sounds like a choice. You (were) there for 400 years and it’s all of y'all?”

Nearly 390,000 Africans were shipped to North America during the slave trade.

West went into his slavery rant after being asked what message he was trying to send by wearing a Donald Trump “Make America Great Again” hat.

The artist gushed.

“I just love Trump. That’s my boy,” West said.

Then he wondered why the president is suddenly persona non grata in the rap committee when for decades he was name-dropped in hip-hop lyrics.

“You’re looking at a video Snoop Dogg loving Trump, but then he gets into office and now they don’t love him.” West said.

A post shared by Jamil Smith (@jamilksmith) on

Because of Trump’s wealth and prestige as a billionaire real estate developer, he was a popular topic in songs that often celebrated excess.

