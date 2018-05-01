Freight train derails in central Kentucky, some cars on fire

LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. (AP) - A freight train has derailed in central Kentucky, and several cars are on fire, but officials say there is no danger to the public.
News outlets report the train wasn't carrying any hazardous materials Tuesday afternoon but was transporting vehicles.
Several fire departments and local emergency management have responded to the scene in Bullitt County north of Lebanon Junction.
Hardin County emergency services officer Bryce Shumate says no hazardous materials are involved and that nearby residents are safe. He says there have been explosions from gas tanks in automobiles that were being transported.
Shumate says it's unclear what caused the train to derail.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
