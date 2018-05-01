Inside look: St George's Chapel, site of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Wedding

The chapel is where many members of the family have been married, christened, and even buried. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - The wedding of the year is less than three weeks away.

The grounds, Windsor Castle, and the venue, St. George’s Chapel, where the couple will exchange their vows, promises to provide a historic and august backdrop.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19 at the chapel, in the first royal wedding in the UK since Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

The castle has been home to kings and queens for nearly a thousand years. And the chapel is where many members of the family have been married, christened, and yes, buried.

When Markle arrives at the hallowed grounds packed with special guests, she'll mark a new chapter in this most famous of family histories, and officially become the Duchess of Sussex.

Her car will be driven to the chapel’s steps, in what will be an eerily quiet cloister. She will climb 20 steps to the building’s entrance.

As Markle enters the church, the guests will turn around and see her at the west door beneath a spectacular stained glass window.

The whole area will be filled with seats, 600 people in total.

While on any normal day the chapel looks vast and spacious, it's actually quite intimate at the ground level. It’s also quite a narrow aisle, moving from the sanctuary into the choir and a few more steps.

As she enters the choir, wherever she looks she'll see a nod to the Knights of the Garter. It's the highest order of chivalry in the land, the oldest in the world.

Flags represent all the current Knights of the Garter including the best man in the wedding, Prince William.

High up on the ceiling, there is a nod to Henry VIII, who completed this church 500 years ago.

A grey marble slab sunken into the aisle marks another reminder of Henry VIII, where Markle will literally walk over his grave to her fiance.

Past the royal family he'll be seated on the right, the bride's family on the left, and she'll eventually settle up at the altar, where she'll meet Harry.

And with the words “I do” an American celebrity will become British royalty.

