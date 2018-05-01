Wood frogs' No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - If you've ever been unable to find a bathroom in a moment of need, you know the gotta-go feeling. That's nothing compared to the wood frog, which doesn't urinate all winter.
Scientists have now figured how they do it, or more accurately, how they survive without doing it.
Jon Costanzo, a zoologist at Miami University in Ohio, says special microbes in frog guts allow the amphibian to recycle the main waste in urine into useful nitrogen. It keeps the small frogs alive as they hibernate and freeze inside and out.
Costanzo says the frog's heart, brain and blood stop, but the former urine protects the cells and tissue, allowing the critter to revive in February as if nothing happened.
The study is in Tuesday's journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.Full Story >
The superintendent of Monroe Local Schools confirmed a student involved in a crash on prom night has died.Full Story >
Five young men are on their way to Miami University this fall with full scholarships thanks to a newly formed partnership between Cincinnati Public School and the university.Full Story >
Five young men are on their way to Miami University this fall with full scholarships thanks to a newly formed partnership between Cincinnati Public School and the university.Full Story >
A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
A man died as Covington police arrested him Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.Full Story >
Delta Air Lines and CVG celebrated the launch of new nonstop service to Austin, Texas with a ribbon cutting for the inaugural flight.Full Story >
Delta Air Lines and CVG celebrated the launch of new nonstop service to Austin, Texas with a ribbon cutting for the inaugural flight.Full Story >
A new resource for Tri-State mother's in need is up and running in Walnut Hills.Full Story >
A new resource for Tri-State mother's in need is up and running in Walnut Hills.Full Story >