Philly Naked Bike Ride to feature body-painting exhibition

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The City of Brotherly Love apparently loves getting naked.
The annual ride of naked bicyclists through Philadelphia's streets has been so popular organizers are teaming up with the artist behind New York City's Bodypainting Day to launch another body-painting event. Philly Bodypainting Day will debut Sept. 8, the day of the 10th Philly Naked Bike Ride.
Nude public body painting will take place before the bike ride starts.
The ride protests dependence on fossil fuels, advocates for bike safety and promotes positive body image. About 3,000 cyclists and artists from around the country are expected.
Philly Bodypainting Day is being presented by Bodypaint.Me and Human Connection Arts, a nonprofit organization that promotes artistic expression and body acceptance through events such as NYC Bodypainting Day.
Bodypaint.Me artist Matt Deifer (DY'-fer) says he's excited "to showcase all of this art."
