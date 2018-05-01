Fiona, I love your way: Peter Frampton's latest IG post has Queen City flair

It would appear Peter Frampton is a fan of Fiona.

The UK-born rocker took to social media this week, wearing a red Fiona shirt, saying he'd like to visit the hippo and her mother Bibi.

For those who do not know, Fiona is a hippopotamus that resides at the Cincinnati. She is famous. Very famous.

A post shared by Peter Frampton (@mrpeterframpton) on Apr 30, 2018 at 4:42pm PDT

Frampton lived in Cincinnati's Indian Hill for 14 years while married to Cincinnati native Tina Elfers, and was generous about donating his time to local charities, according to our partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.