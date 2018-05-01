Ky. man says brazen ATV thief spoke to neighbors before committing crime

An Erlanger family is asking for help finding a stolen ATV. (Provided)

Timothy Coomer says his family filed a police report after a brazen crook stole a quad from in front of a family member's home.

"He had a trailer with a wench on it. So, he was by himself -- the quad was pretty big and it wasn’t running, had flat tires -- couldn’t really roll it, so I mean, he kind of drug it out, hooked it up to a wench and drug it up on the trailer," Coomer said.

Coomer only learned all of this after speaking with a neighbor who said he had given the crook permission to back his trailer into his front yard. The offender told neighbors he had permission from the family to get the ATV out of the way.

"You know, that’s some audacity, right?" Coomer said. "To come up and do that -- yeah, I can’t believe he knocked on the neighbor's door."

Neighbors describe the thief as a man standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 180 to 200 lbs. The thief is believed to be driving an older model green pickup truck with a trailer attached.

Coomer says the quad was his brother-in-law's and he had it to do some repairs.

The vehicle was being used mainly for hunting. The family estimates the loss at about $1,000 and asks anyone with information on the man or the ATV to contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

