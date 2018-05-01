Police release surveillance stills in hopes of catching Dayton, Ky. hit-skip driver

An area mother and police are asking for the public's help to find a hit-and-run driver. (WXIX)

Barbara Sumler said she's relieved she and her daughter weren't injured when the driver plowed into her car before speeding off.

"I didn't really know what happened at first," she said. "(My daughter) was in the front screaming so I checked on her and by the time I got out of the car I didn't see anyone around, so the car was gone."

Sumler says she was turning onto Ervin Terrace from 6th on Monday night when the driver hit her from the back, pushing her into a black Mercedes. Matt Lenz was in the Mercedes with his wife. He says the impact pushed him from the street to the sidewalk.

"It was one hell of a collision. My car was totaled. I'm a little bit sore but thankfully I'm OK," he said. "My wife's arm is bruised up a little bit luckily for us we survived and nobody was seriously hurt."

Neither driver was able to get a chance to see the car that caused the crash or the person behind the wheel.

On Tuesday, Dayton police released surveillance images of the car flying down 6th.

A mother and her child had a scare after she says a SUV rammed into the back of her van then sped off. Tonight @dayton_police are looking for this SUV. See the story tonight on @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/fZsovkmOtu — Amber Jayanth (@AmberJayFOX19) May 2, 2018

Sumler still doesn't understand why the driver didn't stop.

"It's sad but my automatic thought is drugs. They're just high or something or they just didn't have insurance. I don't know either way you hit somebody you stick around," said Sumler.

Everyone in the community is asked to be on the lookout for the dark colored SUV with front-end damage. Anyone who spots a dark colored van or SUV with front end damage is asked to contact Dayton Police at 859-261-1471.

