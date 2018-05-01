FL man recorded driving wrong way won't face charges

Several people called the police to report the incident. Even so, the driver is not facing any charges. (Source: Savanna Fox/CNN)

CLERMONT, FL (WESH/CNN) - Shocking video shows a Florida driver going the wrong way on a busy road.

Several people called the police to report the incident. Even so, the driver is not facing any charges.

Savanna Fox, 19, recorded video of an SUV headed the wrong way into oncoming traffic on U.S. Highway 27 in Clermont, FL.

"I'm like flabbergasted, mind blown, that this man made no attempt to correct his mistake or get back over," Fox explained.

Fox recorded the wrong way driver on her phone for almost two miles. Drivers almost hit by the on-coming SUV called 9-1-1, including two women with kids in their cars.

The SUV driver finally stopped at a light where Fox confronted him.

"What are you doing? Roll your window down,” Fox told the driver in the video she recorded. "You're on the wrong side of the road!"

Fox claims the driver rolled down his window and appeared to her to be fine. When the light changed, he turned down Hooks Street.

Police later tracked the man to his Clermont home, a few miles west of Orlando.

"He had no recollection of the video upon viewing. They actually showed it to the individual and he had no recollection of that incident, which kind of does show some type of medical problem at the time," said Sgt. Malcolm Draper with the Clermont Police Department.

Police say the man told them he had no memory of driving the wrong way and has a medical condition that can cause his blood sugar to drop -- as well as memory loss.

Police did not file any charges against the driver but referred him to state officials for driver reevaluation.

That means, for now, he can continue to drive.

"I don't think it's safe that he's on the streets," Fox said.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2018 WESH via CNN. All rights reserved.