Authorities arrest man they say impersonated officer, used unlawful restraint

A man accused of impersonating an officer and using unlawful restraint has been arrested, Wilmington police say.

On April 18, it was reported to Wilmington Police that a black Ford Crown Victoria activated red and white emergency lights and stopped a vehicle occupied by two men and two juveniles. The incident occurred on S. South Street in the area of UPS.

During the incident, the driver of the Ford approached the victim’s vehicle and it was noted that he was wearing khaki pants, a black polo shirt, and a pistol in a thigh holster. Police say the suspect made a statement about the victim following him too close and gave him a warning.

The victim was suspicious about the stop and took a picture of the suspect’s license plate.

Det. Bob Wilson began an investigation into the incident and identified Trevor Riley, 30, of Williamsburg, Ohio as the suspect.

Police say Riley was providing armed private security guard services to the Prairie View Apartments in Wilmington. His business was operating under the name Private Protection Services, registered under the Ohio Secretary of State business listings, in his name. Managers with the Prairie View complex confirmed Riley was contracted as a security guard company.

Further investigation of Riley’s business activity, at Prairie View, revealed he had installed a prescription medication disposal box at the property.

The investigation revealed neither Riley nor Private Protection Services was licensed through the Ohio Department of Public Safety-Private Investigator Security Guard Services as required by Ohio law. Furthermore, he was not authorized to collect medication for disposal according to Ohio State Board of Pharmacy and Drug Enforcement Administration guidelines.

Authorities executed a search warrant Riley's residence. During the search, several handguns, a box containing prescription medications, potential items of drug abuse, and other items related to the investigation were seized.

Riley is currently charged with one count of impersonating a police officer and two counts of unlawful restraint through the Clinton County Municipal Court. Once the case investigation is complete Riley may face charges related to the prescription drug/illegal drugs seized in the search warrant, theft by deception, and operating a security guard service illegally.

Riley is on active probation through Clermont County Common Pleas Court for an original charge of aggravated possession of drugs. His probation officer has been notified of the charges filed and other activities associated with the investigation. According to the probation officer they will not file a probation violation until the case is complete.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.