Red Wolf Sanctuary worker asks for donations of freezer-burnt meat, veggies

Red Wolf Sanctuary officials are looking for donations of freezer-burnt meat, vegetables, or fruit.

"It's time for spring cleaning ... we love getting donations when people clean out their freezers or have freezer burned meat! We can use anything that isn't previously cooked, seasoned, or salted/cured," Paige Marie Taylor recently posted to a Boone County neighborhood Facebook group.

According to Taylor's Facebook, she just started a job as a keeper at the sanctuary.

You can read her full post below:

The sanctuary is located in Ohio County, Indiana. Click or tap here to learn more about the sanctuary.

